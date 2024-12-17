Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,485 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in FOX by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 692.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in FOX in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $7,979,894.13. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907,311.52. The trade was a 42.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $4,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,258,862 shares in the company, valued at $52,935,147.10. This represents a 7.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,053,505 shares of company stock valued at $47,705,970. Insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

FOX Trading Down 0.2 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $45.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average of $37.45.

Several research firms have issued reports on FOX. Barclays upgraded shares of FOX to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

