The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 64.9% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $154.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.36 and a 12 month high of $166.13. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.55.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 1,200 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $180,132.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,906,908.13. The trade was a 1.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 30,251 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,935 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on THG shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on THG

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.