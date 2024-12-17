Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of National Grid by 778.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1.8% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 161,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the second quarter worth about $441,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in National Grid by 128.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after buying an additional 83,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NGG stock opened at $58.83 on Tuesday. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $55.13 and a twelve month high of $73.40. The stock has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.96 and a 200 day moving average of $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

National Grid Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $2.4939 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.44%.

National Grid Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.