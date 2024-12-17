Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 391.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 298.9% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $27.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.15.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

