Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $760,000 Stock Position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,314 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Adeia were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adeia in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,412,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Adeia by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,755,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,010,000 after buying an additional 390,836 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Adeia by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,160,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,728,000 after buying an additional 313,741 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adeia by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 3,052,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,349,000 after acquiring an additional 168,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Adeia by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,748,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,737,000 after purchasing an additional 159,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADEA shares. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Adeia from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Adeia Stock Up 1.6 %

ADEA stock opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. Adeia Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85.

Adeia Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Adeia Profile

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

