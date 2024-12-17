Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 53,979 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,979 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in HNI were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HNI. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in HNI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HNI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 51.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in HNI by 219.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HNI during the third quarter valued at $84,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HNI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

HNI Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $54.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.14. HNI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $672.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.75 million. HNI had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HNI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

HNI Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $113,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,266. This trade represents a 5.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Scott Smith sold 2,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $123,336.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,708. This represents a 16.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

(Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.