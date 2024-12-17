Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,787 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,884.2% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 140.3% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

WY stock opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average is $30.87. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

