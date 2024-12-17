Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $276,000 in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Hackett Group by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 251,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,607,000 after buying an additional 150,962 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,311,000 after buying an additional 10,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 293.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 167,453 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

HCKT stock opened at $32.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.88. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $32.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $886.01 million, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.07%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

