16,062 Shares in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Liberty Live Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,574,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,944,000 after buying an additional 49,784 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $1,872,000. Institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Live Group Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of LLYVA stock opened at $70.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.31 and a 200-day moving average of $47.09. Liberty Live Group has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $72.88.
Insider Activity at Liberty Live Group
Liberty Live Group Profile
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Live Group
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Semtech Stock Climbs as AI Boom Drives Turnaround Success
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 Companies Leading the Way With Aggressive Stock Buybacks
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Is It Time to Buy Nuclear Energy Stocks After the Latest Dip?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLYVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.