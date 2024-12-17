16,062 Shares in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Liberty Live Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,574,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,944,000 after buying an additional 49,784 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $1,872,000. Institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of LLYVA stock opened at $70.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.31 and a 200-day moving average of $47.09. Liberty Live Group has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $72.88.

Insider Activity at Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group Profile

In related news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $76,045.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,040.34. The trade was a 23.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $738,811.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,911 shares of company stock worth $2,403,701.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

