Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 1,517 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APEI. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in American Public Education in the second quarter worth $880,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 14.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,004,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,651,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 106,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 3rd quarter worth $1,691,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $412.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APEI shares. B. Riley upped their target price on American Public Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of American Public Education from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

Featured Articles

