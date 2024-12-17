Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Stock Holdings Raised by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 35.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,760,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Farrell Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Farrell Financial LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VAW stock opened at $198.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.87. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $179.00 and a 52 week high of $215.82.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

