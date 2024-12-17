Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 6,797 Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1,363.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 120.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 79.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

TNA opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.38. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 3.74.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

