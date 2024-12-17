Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. HSBC currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amer Sports from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amer Sports from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.07.

NYSE:AS opened at $27.65 on Monday. Amer Sports has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $28.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Amer Sports in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Amer Sports in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Amer Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amer Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

