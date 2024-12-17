National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 920 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the second quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ARKG opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average is $25.10.

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

