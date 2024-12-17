Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Universal were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Universal by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Universal in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal by 145.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Stock Performance

Universal stock opened at $57.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.60. Universal Co. has a one year low of $45.19 and a one year high of $67.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Universal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Universal declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Universal

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

