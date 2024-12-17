Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,537,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,301,000 after buying an additional 22,454 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 27.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,664,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,214,000 after purchasing an additional 358,449 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,672,000 after buying an additional 43,074 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 385.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 421,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after buying an additional 334,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $16,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NSA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $41.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.58.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.42). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

