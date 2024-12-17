Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $855,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $113.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.96 and a fifty-two week high of $126.09.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.