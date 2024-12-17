XTX Topco Ltd Takes $357,000 Position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCB. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 70.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 2.3% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MCB stock opened at $65.91 on Tuesday. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.46 and a fifty-two week high of $69.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.02. The stock has a market cap of $738.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.31. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $68,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,767.02. This represents a 3.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Patent sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,637.56. This trade represents a 1.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,973 shares of company stock valued at $291,024 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

MCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Metropolitan Bank from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

