Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Position Reduced by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Teradata were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradata by 60.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,136,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,827,000 after buying an additional 808,691 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its holdings in Teradata by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 6,666,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,400,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 828.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 444,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 396,584 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,071,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,843,000 after purchasing an additional 369,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 1,553.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 186,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 174,912 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TDC shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Teradata from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Teradata from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NYSE:TDC opened at $32.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.79. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.71 million. Teradata had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 145.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

