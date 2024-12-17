XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 918 Shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,443,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,981,000 after acquiring an additional 22,041 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane NXT by 2.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,218,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,372,000 after purchasing an additional 33,664 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Crane NXT by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,716,000 after purchasing an additional 548,155 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Crane NXT by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,084,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,626,000 after buying an additional 33,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 742,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,672,000 after buying an additional 114,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CXT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Crane NXT from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Crane NXT from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Crane NXT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Crane NXT in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Crane NXT Price Performance

Shares of Crane NXT stock opened at $60.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.70 and its 200 day moving average is $58.39. Crane NXT, Co. has a one year low of $52.89 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $403.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.44 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

About Crane NXT

(Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.