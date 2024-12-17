XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 231,148 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 231,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.51% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRCA. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 36,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of VRCA opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.74. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $32.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of ($1.78) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 million. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 591.84% and a negative net margin of 625.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRCA. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

