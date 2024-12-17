Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Shares Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) by 56.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,274 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.06% of Planet Labs PBC worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 14.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 234.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 31,160 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 456,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 30,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 636,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 56,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the second quarter worth about $632,000. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Planet Labs PBC Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PL opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.34. Planet Labs PBC has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Report on Planet Labs PBC
Planet Labs PBC Company Profile
Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Planet Labs PBC
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Semtech Stock Climbs as AI Boom Drives Turnaround Success
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 Companies Leading the Way With Aggressive Stock Buybacks
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Is It Time to Buy Nuclear Energy Stocks After the Latest Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.