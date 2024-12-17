Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Shares Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) by 56.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,274 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.06% of Planet Labs PBC worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 14.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 234.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 31,160 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 456,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 30,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 636,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 56,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the second quarter worth about $632,000. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Planet Labs PBC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PL opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.34. Planet Labs PBC has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PL shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.05 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $3.50 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.30.

View Our Latest Report on Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.