National Bank of Canada FI Sells 596 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVLU. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.28 and a 200 day moving average of $28.32.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

