National Bank of Canada FI Sells 707 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWRE. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 537.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth about $42,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 4,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $855,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,579.70. This represents a 5.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.72, for a total value of $266,922.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 189,261 shares in the company, valued at $37,420,684.92. This represents a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,155,578. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

GWRE opened at $171.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 476.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.31. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $209.15.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

