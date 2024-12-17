National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 32,411 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 50.7% in the second quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,226,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,979,000 after buying an additional 412,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 131.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 8,359 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $906.61 million, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average of $11.05.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $428.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCSG has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

