National Bank of Canada FI Sells 40,276 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,276 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGF. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:IGF opened at $53.19 on Tuesday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $43.84 and a 1-year high of $55.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.06.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.