National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,357,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,175,000 after purchasing an additional 966,528 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,439,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,118,000 after buying an additional 217,385 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,044,000 after buying an additional 2,571,709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,045,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,680,000 after buying an additional 45,288 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 60.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,929,000 after acquiring an additional 896,263 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ stock opened at $97.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.29. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.06 and a 1 year high of $100.74.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $940,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,221,502.24. This trade represents a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. UBS Group raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.56.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

