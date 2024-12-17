Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,939 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.23% of Constellium worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,681,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,729,000 after buying an additional 484,011 shares in the last quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 1,683.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 8,928,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,184,000 after buying an additional 8,428,150 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,131,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,877,000 after buying an additional 1,334,550 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,662,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,046,000 after buying an additional 32,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Peak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 1,902,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,860,000 after buying an additional 234,756 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

NYSE CSTM opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. Constellium SE has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $23.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.65.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.38). Constellium had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

