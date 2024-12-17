Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,741 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2,984.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,054,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,020,599 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $33.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.89.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

