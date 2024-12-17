Wellington Management Group LLP Has $5.38 Million Holdings in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 8,466 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.46% of Navigator worth $5,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Navigator in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Navigator by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in Navigator by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 10,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 18.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVGS opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Navigator in a report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. DNB Markets started coverage on Navigator in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Clarkson Capital upgraded Navigator from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Navigator in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

