Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Position in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 238.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 229,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,043 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $6,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,560,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Qifu Technology by 1,789.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after buying an additional 1,174,824 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 634.1% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 956,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,882,000 after acquiring an additional 826,631 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 557.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 776,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,319,000 after acquiring an additional 658,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,369,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,818,000 after acquiring an additional 548,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Qifu Technology Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of QFIN stock opened at $38.30 on Tuesday. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $40.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Qifu Technology from $31.44 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

About Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

