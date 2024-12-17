Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,078 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,960 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.21% of Peabody Energy worth $6,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,631,707 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $202,546,000 after buying an additional 540,219 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 167.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 200,073 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 125,244 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 75.2% during the third quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 81,919 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 35,159 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 255.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 117,071 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 84,161 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 70,674 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 33,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BTU. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Peabody Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,759.20. This trade represents a 13.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BTU stock opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $29.94.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The coal producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.94%.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

Featured Stories

