Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 53,905 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,905 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 79.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,131 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $979,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,202,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,395,000 after acquiring an additional 45,745 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Aflac by 13.3% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 252,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,206,000 after acquiring an additional 29,602 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Aflac to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Aflac from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aflac from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.73.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $103.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $75.07 and a 12 month high of $115.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.94%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

