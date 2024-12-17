TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its stake in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in TriMas were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in TriMas during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the third quarter worth about $269,000. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in TriMas by 4.2% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in TriMas by 17.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TriMas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of TriMas in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

TriMas Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.77. TriMas Co. has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $28.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). TriMas had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $229.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. TriMas’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

TriMas Company Profile

(Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.