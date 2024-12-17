Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Holdings in NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 750,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,681 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.35% of NET Power worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in NET Power by 5.4% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 29,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its position in NET Power by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NET Power by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NET Power by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 387,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 9,987 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NET Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on NET Power from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of NET Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at NET Power

In related news, CFO Akash S. Patel sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $1,897,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 431,009 shares of NET Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $5,499,674.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,836,790 shares of company stock worth $18,033,016. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NET Power Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE NPWR opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23. NET Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $14.28.

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.17. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NET Power Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

NET Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

See Also

