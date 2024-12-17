Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 3,134 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.07% of Badger Meter worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1,016.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Badger Meter by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

BMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Badger Meter from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Badger Meter from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $230.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.91. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). Badger Meter had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $208.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 33.75%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

