Wellington Management Group LLP Has $6.15 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 323,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,745 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $6,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,397,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 87,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 67,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

BXMT stock opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on BXMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.07.

View Our Latest Report on BXMT

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.