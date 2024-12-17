199,899 Shares in SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCJ) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 199,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,985,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.00% of SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $25.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.52.

Get SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.0889 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.