Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 74.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045,612 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.22% of DoubleVerify worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DV. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 7.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in DoubleVerify by 3.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 22.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in DoubleVerify by 0.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 367,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DV shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.06.

Insider Transactions at DoubleVerify

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $28,947.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,023.18. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,820 shares of company stock valued at $155,444. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

DV stock opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average of $18.88. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.97. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

