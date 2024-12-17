Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 687 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Insperity were worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Insperity by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,188,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,247,000 after acquiring an additional 197,309 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 2.5% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,323,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,733,000 after purchasing an additional 32,542 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Insperity by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,123 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,260,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,948,000 after buying an additional 59,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,082,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,219,000 after buying an additional 68,160 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insperity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $78.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.65. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.69 and a twelve month high of $119.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

NSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Insperity from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. William Blair cut Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

