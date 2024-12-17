Wellington Management Group LLP Takes $6.34 Million Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 87,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 106.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 26.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,320,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,891,000 after acquiring an additional 272,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $81.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.12 and its 200 day moving average is $72.61. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.95 and a 52 week high of $86.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $283.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.09 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBH shares. StockNews.com cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sidoti lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In other news, EVP Adel Mekhail sold 9,063 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $743,166.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,930. The trade was a 33.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 10,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $898,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,952 shares in the company, valued at $26,510,635.20. This represents a 3.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,810 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,300 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

See Also

