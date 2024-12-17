State Street Corp Has $86.50 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,991,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,586 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $86,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 11.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 64.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 111.6% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Down 1.9 %

BIPC opened at $39.86 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $45.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.90 and a 200-day moving average of $39.63.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

About Brookfield Infrastructure

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 112.50%.

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.