Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Position Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,084,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.34% of Kanzhun worth $88,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kanzhun during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Kanzhun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Kanzhun by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BZ shares. CLSA started coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kanzhun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Kanzhun Trading Down 5.3 %

BZ stock opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. Kanzhun Limited has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.50.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Kanzhun had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

