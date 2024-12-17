Head-To-Head Contrast: American Healthcare REIT (AHR) and The Competition

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) is one of 292 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare American Healthcare REIT to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Healthcare REIT and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Healthcare REIT $1.87 billion -$71.47 million -58.69 American Healthcare REIT Competitors $979.51 million $120.25 million 19.74

American Healthcare REIT has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. American Healthcare REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Healthcare REIT 0 1 7 0 2.88 American Healthcare REIT Competitors 4356 14909 14722 404 2.32

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for American Healthcare REIT and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

American Healthcare REIT presently has a consensus price target of $25.13, indicating a potential downside of 10.81%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 6.51%. Given American Healthcare REIT’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Healthcare REIT has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares American Healthcare REIT and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Healthcare REIT -1.84% -1.87% -0.80% American Healthcare REIT Competitors -3.37% -192.55% 1.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.7% of American Healthcare REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of American Healthcare REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

American Healthcare REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. American Healthcare REIT pays out -208.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.3% and pay out -198.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

American Healthcare REIT peers beat American Healthcare REIT on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value. The company benefits from a fully integrated management platform comprised of more than one hundred experienced and skilled professionals, many of whom have worked together since 2006 and have successfully invested in and managed healthcare real estate through multiple market cycles. The management team has a proven track record, deep industry relationships and unparalleled insight into each of the company's assets having built and nurtured the company's international portfolio since its original property acquisition in 2014. The strength of the management team, coupled with the quality of the assets, has American Healthcare REIT poised to capitalize on compelling growth driven by powerful demographic trends. With its 19 million-square-foot, 312-building portfolio of medical office buildings, senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities and integrated senior health campuses diversified across 36 states and the United Kingdom, the tri-party transaction was a critical step in ideally positioning American Healthcare REIT for a future public listing or IPO on a national stock exchange at the most opportune time. By listing the company's shares on a national exchange, we believe the company will gain greater access to attractive capital that will fuel future growth, broaden our investor base and also provide liquidity to our fellow stockholders. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Griffin Capital Company, LLC.

