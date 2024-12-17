State Street Corp Grows Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,465,183 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.65% of Foot Locker worth $89,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,541 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Foot Locker by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,808 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,671 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Foot Locker by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,365 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of FL opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.80. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Foot Locker

(Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.