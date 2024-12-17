Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,165 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,868 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Workiva were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WK. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Workiva in the third quarter valued at about $18,000,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Workiva by 839.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 213,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,919,000 after buying an additional 191,078 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 435.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 118,234 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Workiva by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 728,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,629,000 after acquiring an additional 86,746 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Workiva by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 92,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 71,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WK stock opened at $105.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.70 and a beta of 1.09. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $65.47 and a one year high of $106.41.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Workiva from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Workiva from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Workiva from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Workiva from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

