Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Stock Holdings Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,278,283 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 56,008 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $89,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROCK. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 271.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter worth about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 30.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 428.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

ROCK stock opened at $66.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.83. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.92 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $361.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.43 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

