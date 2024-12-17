State Street Corp Purchases 96,483 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872,101 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 96,483 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.63% of BancFirst worth $92,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BANF. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in BancFirst by 367.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BancFirst by 2.3% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in BancFirst by 1.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in BancFirst by 49.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BancFirst by 8.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leslie Jeannine Rainbolt sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $237,731.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,942,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,003,498.50. The trade was a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dennis L. Brand sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,500. This trade represents a 10.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,150 shares of company stock worth $15,442,825. 33.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BANF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of BancFirst from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of BancFirst from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

BancFirst Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $127.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.94. BancFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $132.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $163.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.70 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 13.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.58%.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

