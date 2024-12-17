TSS (TSSI) & Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

Profitability

This table compares TSS and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSS 3.59% 87.89% 11.84% TSS Competitors -31.90% -27.95% -10.28%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.6% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.5% of TSS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

TSS has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TSS’s competitors have a beta of -1.09, meaning that their average stock price is 209% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TSS $122.53 million $70,000.00 53.28 TSS Competitors $1.62 billion $105.06 million -0.05

This table compares TSS and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TSS’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than TSS. TSS is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

TSS beats its competitors on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About TSS

TSS, Inc. offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments. TSS Inc., formerly known as Fortress International Group, Inc., is based in Columbia, United States.

