Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,560 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 14.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 32,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 58.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,402,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,290,000 after purchasing an additional 765,671 shares during the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NWG stock opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15. NatWest Group plc has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NWG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NWG

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.